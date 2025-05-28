Quad partner Japan reaffirms its support against terrorism during Indian FS Vikram Misri's visit

India's Foreign Minister Vikram Misri was in Japan, where he met senior officials of the administration. During his visit, he engaged with Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi, and the two sides reviewed the salient issues in the multi-dimensional bilateral ties between India and Japan.

The MEA in a statement said, "The foreign secretary appreciated the support to and solidarity with India demonstrated by the government and the people of Japan following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam."

In this regular high-level contact between the two sides in effort to further deepen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. It included political relations, defence and security, economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges. They also exchanged views on issues of topical importance.

The statement further added, "Foreign Secretary’s visit and his meetings today provided yet another opportunity to reflect on and reaffirm the two countries' shared determination to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations as well as the support infrastructure behind acts of terror."



India's stand against terrorism has been stern and clear; it will not be tolerant towards any act of terror. Operation Sindoor was a retaliatory move to target and destroy terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Prime Minister Modi said this operation has not stopped but is now a part of India's national doctrine against terrorism.



PM Modi in his recent address said, "In 1947, when Maa Bharti (referring to India) was partitioned, shackles should have been broken, but instead arms were cut as the country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place in Kashmir. A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists in the name of Mujahideen."



"If only these Mujahideen were killed that night… and Sardar Patel's wish was that until we get PoK, our armed forces should not stop. But no one listened to him, and now we have been facing this (terrorism) for the last 75 years," he added.