Putin, Netanyahu hold phone call, conduct 'thorough exchange of views' on Gaza ceasefire, Iran’s nuclear programme, Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Saturday (Nov 15) said that President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone call to discuss a wide range of developments, including Gaza ceasefire, Iran’s nuclear programme, and the situation in Syria. According to the Israeli readout, the phone call between the two leaders was initiated by Putin. This is the second phone call between the two leaders in two months. Last month, Putin and Netanyahu spoke on a call after which the Russian leader reaffirmed Moscow’s position “in favour of a comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue.”

According to Israeli PMO statement, the calls “dealt with regional issues." The statement from Russia stated that the leaders conducted a “thorough exchange of views” on the unfolding situation in the Gaza Strip, the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and detainee exchange, the status of Iran’s nuclear programme, and efforts to stabilise Syria. Trump had brokered the peace deal between Hamas and Israel, putting a halt to Gaza war.

The two leaders had discussed issues surrounding Iran and Syria in October call too. Before October, the two had spoken on the phone in August. As per reports, Netanyahu’s office has been working closely with Russia to resolve several different issues, including the tension between the US and Russia following Putin’s insistence on continuing the war in Ukraine.

