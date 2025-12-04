Russian President Vladimir Putin opened up about the carpool during the SCO Summit in China's Tianjin. He disclosed that the car ride was not orchestrated deliberately, but it was his idea. Putin discussed this in an interview with India Today, the aurus ride of Modi and Putin became a photographic moment back in September. Prime Minister Modi posted a picture on the Social Media platform X.

"It wasn’t pre-planned. We stepped outside, my car was there, and I suggested that we ride together. It wasn’t some elaborate orchestration; we simply got into the car as two friends," said Putin. Putin added that they long conversation during the ride. The two leaders reportedly talked for 45 minutes inside the vehicle after reaching the hotel

Further reflecting on the India-Russia relationship, Putin said that “90%+ of our trade is already in rubles & rupees…those trying to choke third-country trade only end up hurting themselves. We have solutions - including by the central bank - that allow us to cope with restrictions.”