Pro-Palestine demonstrations in Athens, police fire water cannons

Police in Greece on Sunday fired tear gas and water cannon in order to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting in Athens against Israeli attacks in Gaza.

Hundreds of people shouted "Freedom to Palestine" and waved Palestinian flags as they marched to the Israeli embassy. The embassy was cordoned off by police buses.

The demonstration in the Greek capital follows similar protests in cities around the world following days of intense conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

