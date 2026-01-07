A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck near Baculin, Philippines, on Wednesday (Jan 7), according tothe US Geological Survey (USGS). The quake occurred 58.5 kilometres (36 miles) about 27 kilometres east of the town of Santiago on the island of Mindanao. Following the offshore tremors, the Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs said that damage and aftershocks were expected. No tsunami warning was issued, and no immediate reports of damage were reported. Earlier, the USGS reported the quake as a magnitude 6.7

Earlier in October, Eastern Mindanao was rocked by two earthquakes of magnitude 7.4 and 6.7 that killed at least eight people. Before that, a magnitude 6.9 quake killed 76 people and destroyed or damaged 72,000 houses in Cebu province in central Philippines, as per official figures.

The Philippines lies over the Pacific “ring of fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity stretching from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin, which makes the region more prone to earthquakes.

