Pope John Paul II's blood relic stolen from Italian cathedral

Saint Pope John Paul II's gold and crystal casing with drops of his blood was stolen from the Spoleto cathedral in Italy.

Police had now started an investigation into the theft. The police have been reviewing security camera footage inside and outside the cathedral for clues.

The vial was given to the church in 2016 by Cardinal Stanislaw Dziwisz. The theft was discovered by a sacristan who was closing the cathedral for the night on Wednesday.

Archbishop Renato Boccardo appealed the reliquary to be returned to the cathedral while asserting "hope that this rash act wasn't done to make money."

Pope John Paul II who belonged to Poland died in 2005.