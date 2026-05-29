/Police investigate deaths of three people after falling from London high-rise

A man, a woman, and a child have died after falling from a high-rise block of flats in Elephant and Castle, south London, on Wednesday morning (May 28). Police said their deaths are currently being treated as unexpected. Emergency services were called to Churchyard Row at 7:29am following reports of people falling from height. Officers from the Metropolitan Police were joined by the London Ambulance Service, London's Air Ambulance, and the London Fire Brigade. Despite the best efforts of first responders to resuscitate all three, none could be saved. No other injuries were reported.

"Three people, a man, a woman, and a child were found to have sadly died, despite resuscitation attempts by first responders," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement. “Their deaths are currently being treated as unexpected.” Work is underway to formally identify the three victims. Their next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

The London Ambulance Service said it dispatched multiple resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a fast response paramedic, an incident response officer, a hazardous area response team, and a trauma team from London's Air Ambulance. The first paramedic arrived within approximately four minutes.

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