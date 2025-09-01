In a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders discussed matters concerning their countries and the world at large.
In a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders discussed matters concerning their countries and the world at large. PM Modi highlighted how their meetings are usually ‘memorable’ and this one was no different. During the meeting, he said, “I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis.”
Mentioning the summit to be held in India, PM Modi expressed, “140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year. This reflects the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership.”
Talking about the ongoing war in Ukraine, the prime minister added, “India and Russia have been supportive of each other even during trying times. Our collaboration is not only about the two nations, but is also important for world peace and stability. We welcome all efforts made towards bringing peace; we support a constructive resolution to war in Ukraine. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity.
While the West has been sanctioning tariffs on Russia and even India for engaging in oil trades with the country. Which the US is seeing as aiding the Ukraine in war. In an earlier statement, the Russian president said the conflict in Ukraine was more of the West's doing than what really meets the eye. Backing his claims, he said the crisis in Ukraine was triggered because of an ongoing coup in the country, which the West fueled. He also cited that the crisis is not dousing because the West keeps dragging Ukraine into NATO