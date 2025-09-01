In a bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the two leaders discussed matters concerning their countries and the world at large. PM Modi highlighted how their meetings are usually ‘memorable’ and this one was no different. During the meeting, he said, “I always feel that meeting you has been a memorable experience. We get an opportunity to exchange information on many things. We have been in constant touch. There have been many high-level meetings between the two sides on a regular basis.”

Mentioning the summit to be held in India, PM Modi expressed, “140 crore Indians are eagerly waiting for you for our 23rd summit in December this year. This reflects the depth and breadth of the special and privileged partnership.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Talking about the ongoing war in Ukraine, the prime minister added, “India and Russia have been supportive of each other even during trying times. Our collaboration is not only about the two nations, but is also important for world peace and stability. We welcome all efforts made towards bringing peace; we support a constructive resolution to war in Ukraine. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity.