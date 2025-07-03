/PM Modi to receive prestigious Order of the Star of Ghana Award

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Ghana, where he received rousing welcome in Accra. This is his first-ever bilateral visit to the country, and it also makes him the first Indian PM to visit Ghana in 30 years. And now, President John Mahama has announced that PM Modi will be decorated with the prestigious national award of the Office of the Order of the Star of Ghana.

"Our esteemed guest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be decorated with the prestigious national award of the Office of the Order of the Star of Ghana at a state banquet to be held in his honour this evening. It is a testament to the friendship that exists between the people of Ghana and India," President John Mahama, said while addressing the joint statement.



On arriving in Accra, PM Modi took to his social media to express, “Gladdened by the incredible warmth shown by the Indian community here in Accra, Ghana. The spirit of togetherness and the deep cultural linkages are truly wonderful.”