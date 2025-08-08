/PM Modi speaks with Putin, reiterates resolve to deepen India-Russia ties amid Trump tariff row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on a phone call on Friday, and both the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepen India-Russia ties, days after US President Donald Trump imposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases by New Delhi.

President Putin briefed the Prime Minister on the latest developments concerning Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Putin for his detailed assessment and once again reiterated India’s consistent position for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi said in a post on X, “Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.”

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

The Prime Minister invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

Earlier on Thursday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called PM Modi and the two leaders agreed on a framework to strengthen cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health and people-to-people ties.