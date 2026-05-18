/PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway, meets Indian diaspora | WATCH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 18) arrived in Norway, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian PM to Norway. During the two-day trip, PM Modi will hold talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, who welcomed him at the airport upon arrival in Oslo. He will also be attending the third India-Nordic Summit on May 19.

During his grand welcome, PM Modi interacted with the Indian diaspora at the hotel as the crowd cheered with “Vande Mataram” and “Modi, Modi” slogans. He also witnessed musical and cultural performances as part of his grand welcome ceremony.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed optimism for his Norway trip, writing, “Landed in Oslo, Norway. I’m grateful to Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre for the warm welcome at the airport. This is the first Prime Ministerial visit to Norway in over four decades. I’m confident it will add vigour to the India-Norway friendship. I will call on Their Majesties King Harald V and Queen Sonja and hold talks with Prime Minister Støre. Tomorrow, on the 19th, the 3rd India-Nordic Summit will take place in Oslo, presenting a wonderful opportunity to meet my Nordic counterparts.”

PM Modi also praised the cultural performances that he witnessed in Oslo for his welcome.

“Today’s community welcome in Oslo included ‘Rhythms of India’, which reflected the cultural diversity of India. From Sattriya to Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi to Odissi, Kathak to Mohiniyattam, each dance form carries years of devotion, discipline and excellence. Proud of our diaspora for keeping India’s culture alive and vibrant,” he said.

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