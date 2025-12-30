/PM Modi 'deeply concerned' about reported attack on Russian President Putin's residence

On Tuesday (Dec 30), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed concern over reported attack on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence. He took to his X account to post, “Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation.”

He added, “Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them.”

Russia accused Ukraine on Monday of having fired dozens of drones at one of President Putin‘s residences, an accusation that Ukraine called a “lie” aimed at undermining US-led efforts to end the war. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who does not typically announce drone strikes, said Ukraine had fired “91 long-range unmanned aerial vehicles” at Putin’s home in the Novgorod region between late Sunday and early Monday, all of which were shot down.

