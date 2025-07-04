/PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest national honour, first for any foreign leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred “The Order of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago”— Trinidad and Tobago's highest national award—by President Christine Kangaloo on Friday. It was the 25th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a country. After receiving the award, PM Modi said, “This award reflects the eternal and deep friendship between our countries. I accept this honour as a collective pride on behalf of 140 crore people of India. To confer this award upon the first foreign leader reflects our deep relationship, which is based on common history and culture.

Trinidad and Tobago's President Christine Kangaloo said, “Trinidad and Tobago is immensely glad to have been able to bestow upon you our nation’s highest honour in recognition of the tremendous work that you have done with our nation over the years and for the kindness and the generosity which you have always shown to our country and indeed our region.”

“There is the thrill of cricket and the spice of pepper in our relations. Deep harmony between two cultures is a great strength of our relations. As a close and trusted partner, we have been emphasising skill development and capacity building of the people of Trinidad and Tobago. Our cooperation is important for the entire Global South. As two vibrant democracies, we will continue to work together for the welfare of the people,” Modi said in his address.

“President Christine Kangaloo’s ancestors were from the land of Saint Thiruvalluvar, Tamil Nadu. Thousands of years ago, Saint Thiruvalluvar stated that strong nations should possess six key qualities: a strong army, patriotic people, abundant resources, effective leadership, robust defence, and friendly nations that always stand together. Trinidad and Tobago is such a friendly country for India.”