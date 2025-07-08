PM Modi conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian award as Delhi, Brasilia cement ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian award, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross on Tuesday. The honour was presented by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, in recognition of PM Modi’s significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing India-Brazil cooperation across key global platforms.

It was the 26th international honour bestowed upon PM Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014, and the third on his current five-nation visit, which kicked off on July 2.



In his address, PM Narendra Modi said, “... I want to thank my friend, President Lula, for the warm welcome accorded to us in Rio and Brasilia... The President conferring Brazil’s highest honour on me is not just a matter of pride for me, but for 140 crore Indians... President Lula is the chief architect of India-Brazil strategic partnership... I dedicate this honour to our friendship and his deep commitment towards India... We have decided to take bilateral trade to $20 billion in the next five years... Football is the soul of Brazil, while cricket is the Indians’ passion. Whether the ball goes beyond the boundary or is in the goal post, a partnership of $20 billion is not difficult...”

Modi further said, “In the field of energy, our cooperation is constantly increasing. Environment and clean energy are the main priorities of both countries. To increase cooperation in this field, today’s agreement will give a new momentum to our green goals. I congratulate President Lula on this year’s COP 30 meeting being held in Brazil. Increasing defence cooperation is an indication of our deep mutual trust. We will continue with our efforts to bring together our defence industry...”

Our thinking on the fight against terrorism is aligned—zero-tolerance and zero-double standards, Modi said after talks with the Brazilian president.

“We are unanimous that all disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy,” PM Modi said in a reflection on the ongoing armed conflicts in the world.

Today, as the world navigates through tension and uncertainty, India-Brazil partnership is a vital pillar of stability and balance, Modi added.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a unique 114-horse welcome at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia.

He also enjoyed an Indian classical musical presentation at his ceremonial welcome at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received him.

India and Brazil also exchanged MoUs in the presence of PM Modi and President Lula on Tuesday.