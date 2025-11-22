/PM Modi attends G20 Summit; candid interaction with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni goes viral - WATCH

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday (Nov 22). He had arrived in Johannesburg on Friday and was received warmly by members of Indian community. On his arrival at the G-20 Summit, PM Modi was welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He also met several world leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Prime Minister Modi's visit to Johannesburg marks his fourth official trip to South Africa, following earlier engagements for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023 and a bilateral visit in 2016. His repeated visits underline the deepening partnership between the two nations.

Add WION as a Preferred Source



Placing his trip in a broader context, this year's G-20 also fits into a broader trend, as it continues the summit's rotation through the Global South for the fourth consecutive year, after Indonesia, India and Brazil. South Africa has assumed the presidency for 2025, further highlighting the region's expanding leadership role.