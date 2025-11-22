/PM Modi attends G20 Summit; candid interaction with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni goes viral - WATCH

Indian PM Narendra Modi reached Johannesburg for the G20 Summit, marking his fourth South Africa visit. He met PM Albanese, Indian-origin innovators, while cultural events and diaspora interactions highlighted India–South Africa ties and growing Global South leadership.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue of the G-20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday (Nov 22). He had arrived in Johannesburg on Friday and was received warmly by members of Indian community. On his arrival at the G-20 Summit, PM Modi was welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. He also met several world leaders including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Johannesburg marks his fourth official trip to South Africa, following earlier engagements for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023 and a bilateral visit in 2016. His repeated visits underline the deepening partnership between the two nations.
Placing his trip in a broader context, this year's G-20 also fits into a broader trend, as it continues the summit's rotation through the Global South for the fourth consecutive year, after Indonesia, India and Brazil. South Africa has assumed the presidency for 2025, further highlighting the region's expanding leadership role.
Prime Minister Modi's bilateral engagements began on Friday by meeting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. In addition to official meetings, Prime Minister Modi also met a group of Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs in Johannesburg. He wrote on X, "Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in South Africa. This Quiz encourages members of our diaspora to learn more about India's history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora's connect with India."