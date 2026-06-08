A private plane crashed on the runway of La Romana International Airport in the east of the Dominican Republic on Sunday (June 7), the national aviation authority said. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. In the video, the aircraft wheels are seen crashing the runway as it takes off. The plane then bounces and turns into a massive fireball. Huge plume of smoke is seen in other videos. The statement by Dominican Civil Aviation Institute said that the pilot and co-pilot died while no passengers were reported on board. The aircraft was identified to be Gulfstream G200 jet. An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.