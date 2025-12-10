Google Preferred
Plane crash-lands on moving car in Florida; dramatic video captures exact moment | WATCH

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Dec 10, 2025, 08:58 IST | Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 09:02 IST
Florida plane crash Photograph: (X)

A small plane crash-landed onto a moving 2023 Toyota Camry on Florida’s I-95 in Brevard County during rush hour. The 27-year-old pilot and passenger were unhurt, while the car’s driver sustained minor injuries. 

A plane crash-landed on a moving car in on a busy road in Florida's Brevard County during rush hour. The car was a 2023 Toyota Camry that was moving on Brevard County's Interstate 95. The Florida Highway Patrol said that the plane’s 27-year-old pilot and his 27-year-old passenger escaped the crash without injuries. It also said that the driver of Camry suffered minor injuries but there were no casualties. According to Brevard County Fire Rescue, the aircraft made a forced descent onto the busy highway. The reason for the emergency landing that resulted into collision is not known.

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...

