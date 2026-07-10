/Pistol protocol: Why Keir Starmer left Erdogan's gifted gun in Turkey while EU chiefs took theirs

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented personalised pistols, ammunition, and Turkish export control waivers to leaders attending the annual NATO summit in Ankara, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and outgoing UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Importing a live firearm without authorisation is illegal in both the UK and Belgium, leaders handled the gifts differently. Starmer left his weapon in Turkey for decommissioning. Conversely, von der Leyen and Costa intend to bring their firearms to Brussels.

European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Olof Gill confirmed that von der Leyen thanked the Turkish leader for the gift. He stated that the weapon will be securely transported, stored, and decommissioned to ensure it cannot fire live ammunition. Once decommissioned, von der Leyen plans to donate the pistol to a military museum in the Belgian capital. Similarly, a European Council official noted that Costa's pistol will be imported according to Belgian law, then decommissioned and stored following the security requirements of the Council’s General Secretariat.

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This image released by the office of the Lithuanian President shows a revolver offered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

The gifts were presented following a working dinner at the Presidential Complex, where von der Leyen, Costa, and Erdoğan discussed bilateral EU-Turkey relations. Their conversation spanned topics including defence, migration, mobility, trade, and industrial policy. Prior to this meeting, questions had arisen regarding the agenda and whether von der Leyen and Erdoğan could achieve a rapprochement despite previous missteps.

About Erdogan's NATO pistol gifts