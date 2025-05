The former National Security Advisor (NSA) Mike Waltz and his deputy Alex Wong were ousted from their positions in a crackdown after the Signal chat leak row. But, one of the main accused in the row, Pete Hegseth, is not likely to face any such action against him. An insider familiar with the matter told Politico that Trump's defence secretary may not have to go through the same consequences.

The insider said that at least for now, Hegseth is not going anywhere.