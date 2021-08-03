Pentagon entered lockdown due to 'shooting', reopens after gunman shot by police

The Pentagon reopened on Tuesday afternoon, about an hour and a half after it was put on lockdown after a "shooting incident" near the Metro bus stop.

The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which is responsible for security in and around the Defense Department building, tweeted, "The Pentagon has lifted the lockdown and has reopened."

The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021 ×

The agency added that the Metro entrance remains closed.



Because of the police action, Pentagon employees got an electronic warning on their computers, and an overhead broadcast was made asking all Pentagon personnel to stay inside and not wander outside.

