Passenger ferry sinks off Indonesia's Bali island; six dead, several missing

A passenger ferry with several people on board sank off Bali in Indonesia, reports said.

Rescue and evacuation is underway, Xinhua news agency reported. The ship was reportedly headed to Gilimanuk seaport in Bali when it sank.

Reports said at least six people have been killed. The KMP Yunice had at least 53 passengers and 15 crew members when it sank, reports said.

At least 44 people have reportedly been rescued. The cause of the accident is still unknown.

