/France burial lottery: Win a chance to be buried near famous people

There is a finite amount of burial land and an infinite amount of dead people. So wrap up the competition, the Paris city council will hold a lottery in the overcrowded cemeteries like Pere-Lachaise, Montparnasse and Montmartre. Ten gravestones in each cemetery are being offered for €4000 each. The purchaser has to restore the gravestones to acquire a burial spot next to them; the winner will be chosen by January 2026. The new owner will be responsible for the burial in the new burial plot, costing from €976 for 10 years, €17,668 for perpetuity. If the owner fails to comply, he will forfeit the burial plot and the deposited money. These applications are open only to residents of Paris.