/Pakistani TikTok influencer Sumeera Rajput found dead; daughter alleges poisoned over marriage refusal

In another disturbing incident in Pakistan, a female TikTok content creator was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Sindh. Sameera Rajput, who had a following of over 58,000 on social media, was allegedly murdered by a man who was pressuring her for marriage, her daughter claimed. Such an incident is the third in just two months amid the latest violent incidents against female influencers.

According to Geo News, Ghotki District Police Officer Anwar Shaikh confirmed that Rajput’s 15-year-old daughter said that she was poisoned by individuals who had been forcing her into a marriage. She claimed that her mother was given poisonous tablets, which caused her death.

Two individuals were taken into custody following the incident. However, no first information report (FIR) has been registered so far. Ghotki police confirmed to Geo News that Rajput’s post-mortem indicated the cause of death was poisoning. The police added that further forensic tests were underway. The police further said that an investigation was underway to determine whether foul play was involved in her death. Authorities have not clarified the motive of the detained persons.

The allegations that she was murdered after being forced to marry have created outrage, highlighting deep-rooted violence against women in the country. The recent case is among the rising incidents of targeted killings of female influencers in Pakistan.