/8 Indian fishermen abducted after Pakistani forces seize boat near Gujarat coast

Pakistan has captured a fishing boat named Nar Narayan in the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the coast of Gujarat in Porbandar’s sea limits. Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) said that the fishermen had entered a ‘no-fishing zone’ near their waters. Out of the 8 fishermen arrested, 7 were from Gujarat and 1 belonged to Maharashtra.

According to reports, the boat Nar Narayan originated from Okha Port and the fishermen were engaged in routine fishing activities when PMSA forces captured them, alleging they ventured into a 'no-fishing zone'. There were also reports of the Pakistani agency firing upon the boat. They seized the boat and took it towards Pakistan. The families of the fishermen on board have requested the government to intervene and bring them back to the country.

"I have just received information that the Pakistani Coast Guard opened fire at our boat, injuring one of our fishermen……We urge the government to take immediate action to ensure the safe release of our fishermen and protect our coastal communities," Velji Masani said.

No-fishing zone remains a frequent source of tension for fishermen

The Pakistani Maritime Security Agency have captured 125 Gujarati fishermen until March 2025, accusing them of entering the Pakistani waters. Back on August 15, Pakistani fishermen were apprehended along with one engine-fitted country boat in the Kori Creek area, Gujarat. They have been handed over to the local Police Station in Jamnagar. Once arrested, their repatriation involves a lengthy, often tedious legal and diplomatic process, from identity verification to negotiating release with the respective embassy. The area west of Jakhau and the Sir Creek estuary is not clearly demarcated, thus making it hard for security forces to surveil, and fishermen also sometimes cross over to the other side. The lack of a clearly defined border in the maritime water makes the lives of fishermen expendable.