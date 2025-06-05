/Pakistan is the front for China, US policy makers must be conscious, says former Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Indian all-party delegation, led by Shashi Tharoor, is in the US after Brazil. In the Operation Sindoor outreach, they are highlighting Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which has impacted the world at large. Despite having terror outfits linked to the country on the US Office of Foreign Assets Control's sanctions list, Pakistan set to chair the Taliban Sanctions Committee of the UNSC and serve as vice-chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee.

Highlighting this situation, former Ambassador of India to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu said, "It also implies how seriously Pakistan will take terrorism, especially when such a responsible position they are given. A very high-power parliamentary delegation led by Mr. Bhutto is here - how much authority and power the Generals or Marshal side has given to them? There is a larger geopolitical play. I don't think anybody needs to be explained that Pakistan is the front for China, and I think the US policy makers need to be conscious of that."

He continued, "Three important aspects which US policy makers should focus on, firstly, on terrorism, what kind of impact it has had on the United States? It is stated that the Pakistan Army is in full control of Pakistan. Therefore, terrorism must be curbed there. It cannot be part of or an instrument of foreign policy. The United States policymakers need to be focused on, because terrorism in the past has hit the United States, it can hit in the future. The second part is on democracy. We have seen that whenever there is pressure on the Pakistan Army, it finds a convenient way of creating tensions within India."

"Mr (Bilawal) Bhutto should be looking very seriously at curbing terrorism in Pakistan if he can, if the Field Marshal allows him or maybe tomorrow's Super Field Marshal," he added