Pakistan army said on Friday (July 4) that it has killed 30 militants attempting to cross the border from Afghanistan over the last three days, after 16 soldiers died in a suicide attack in the same frontier region last week. The militants belonged to the Pakistan Taliban or its affiliated groups, the military said in a statement, accusing arch foe India of backing them. "The security forces demonstrated exceptional professionalism, vigilance, preparedness, and prevented a potential catastrophe," it said. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered," the statement added. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauded the security forces for "thwarting an infiltration attempt".

The killings took place in the border district of North Waziristan, where last week 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack claimed by a faction of the Pakistan Taliban. The killings took place in the border district of North Waziristan, where last week 16 Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide attack claimed by a faction of the Pakistan Taliban. The Pakistani prime minister’s statement also accused India of fomenting militancy in Pakistan. Islamabad has also routinely blamed its western neighbour Afghanistan, for allowing militant groups to operate on its soil.

Russia becomes first country to recognise Afghanistan’s Taliban government