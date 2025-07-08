/Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir honours Kargil war hero, whose mortal remains the country once refused

War hero Captain Karnal Sher Khan, whose mortal remains were once turned down by Pakistan, is now honoured by Field Marshal Asim Munir. A ceremony to honour the fallen soldier took place in the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday (July 5). The soldier from 12 North Light Infantry was killed in action in the 1999 Kargil war, he ‘fought very bravely’ for his country before he succumbed to his injuries. It was an Indian Army officer who slid a note in his pocket and asked his country, which read: ‘Captain Karnal Sher Khan of 12 NLI has fought very bravely & he must be given his due recognition’.

Remembering the 1999 war, Brigadier MPS Bajwa had also recommended that the soldier who was killed in ‘killed in hand to hand fight deserved something for his outstanding bravery.’ It was a gesture made in honour of the soldier’s valour, despite him being from the Pakistani side. The soldier’s body was initially refused by his own country. After which, he was posthumously awarded the highest honour, ‘Nishan-e-Haider’.

And now, the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces highlights his valour, “During the Kargil conflict in 1999, Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed, a symbol of unwavering courage and patriotism, sacrificed his life while defending the motherland with unparalleled valour. He remains an eternal source of inspiration for the Armed Forces and the nation. Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed led from the front and made the ultimate sacrifice while defending the country’s sovereignty.”



In a social media post, Brig Bajwa wrote, “It was all the time playing in my mind that the young Pakistani officer who was constantly inspiring his troops & closed in on `India Gate' where he was ultimately killed in a hand-to-hand fight deserved something for his outstanding bravery. Preparations were being made to bury all 32 dead bodies of the enemy with honour, but I requested that I wanted to get this young officer's body down & send his body back to Pakistan, highlighting his bravery. After some reluctance, the permission was granted.”

“Through Civilian porters I got his body down & before final dispatch, I took out a piece of paper & in my own hand wrote "Captain Karnal Sher Khan of 12 NLI has fought very bravely & he must be given his due recognition" & placed the letter in his pocket. At that time I did what my heart told me not even knowing if this letter of mine will ever be seen by someone,” he continued.



“Pakistan initially refused to take his body, but on the insistence of the Red Cross, the body was finally accepted & taken to Pakistan. I was really very happy the day I learnt that he had been awarded the highest Military award "Nishan-e-Haider",” he added.

