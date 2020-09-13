Over 15 families buy land in Georgia to create a city safe for Black people

A group of as many as 19 families have purchased a piece of land in the United States to create a city safe for Black people.

The 97-acre land sits just East of Macon in rural Wilkinson County, Georgia. The purchase was made back in August.

Real estate agent Ashley Scott and her friend, investor and entrepreneur Renee Walters were prompted to search for a new community by the unrest that took hold of the US earlier this year after the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of police.

The women reached out to family and friends to see who might be interested in joining their effort. Together, they created the Freedom Georgia Initiative to spearhead the purchase. They hope to incorporate the land they bought into a new Black city, called Freedom, Georgia.

They hope to grow within a few years. By the end of their development plan, they hope to have a fully operational, self-sufficient city -- putting Freedom, Georgia, on the map.

