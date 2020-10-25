Opposition's Wavel Ramkalawan wins Seychelles presidential vote

Wavel Ramkalawan has won the presidential election in the Seychelles, the electoral commission announced Sunday.

This is being touted as the first opposition victory since the archipelago's independence from Britain 40 years ago.

Ramkalawan, an Anglican priest from the Seychelles Democratic Alliance, garnered 54.9 per cent of the vote against 43.5 percent for incumbent Danny Faure. He is now slated to become the fifth president of the Seychelles, the commission said.