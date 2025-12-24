/One killed after crude bomb thrown from flyover in Dhaka’s Moghbazar

A man was killed on Wednesday (December 24) evening after assailants hurled a crude explosive from a flyover in Dhaka’s Moghbazar area, police said. The explosion took place beneath the flyover near the Moghbazar Freedom Fighters’ Memorial, a busy public spot. According to witnesses, the device was thrown from the flyover above and detonated on the road below, critically injuring a man later identified as Siam.

He succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Family members said Siam was employed at a private factory and was passing through the area at the time of the blast. His identity was initially unknown and was confirmed later by relatives. Following the incident, police cordoned off the area as panic gripped locals. The attackers fled immediately after throwing the explosive.

Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna Division, said initial investigations indicate that the explosive device was hurled from the flyover above. He added that the motive behind the attack is still unclear and that a detailed probe is ongoing.