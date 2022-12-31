One dead, over 30 injured in bus collision at Iran airport: Report

At least one person died and over 30 others were injured when two airport buses collided at the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Iran on Saturday. A police official at the airport told state TV, "Unfortunately, in this incident, we had one fatality," news agency AFP reported.

The police official said that among the injured, 11 sustained severe injuries. The nationalities of the injured people are not yet known.

Further details are awaited.

The Imam Khomeini International Airport is located near Iran's capital Tehran and is the country's main international airport. It has two active terminals as of June this year and the third terminal is currently in its planning phase.