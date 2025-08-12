/One dead, 10 injured in explosions at US Steel plant in Pennsylvania

At least one person was killed and 10 others injured after multiple explosions at a US Steel plant in Pennsylvania on Monday (Aug 11), officials said. Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed the blasts at the Clairton Coke Works plant, located about 25 km from Pittsburgh, and said injured workers had been taken to local hospitals. “Multiple explosions occurred today at US Steel Clairton Coke Works,” he said in a post on X, adding, "Injured employees have now been transported to local hospitals to receive care, and search-and-rescue efforts remain active at the plant". Search and rescue operations were continuing Monday night, with one person still unaccounted for, according to Allegheny County Police.

What happened?

Clairton Coke Works is the largest coking facility in the United States, producing coke used in steelmaking. US Steel said the incident occurred around 11 am local time (1500 GMT) between two batteries at Clairton Coke Works, and emergency teams responded immediately. Unverified videos on social media showed firefighters battling flames and thick smoke at the gutted industrial site. According to officials, investigators are trying to determine the source and reason behind the explosion. Calling it a tragedy, Scott Buckiso, Executive Vice President and Chief Manufacturing Officer for US Steel, said that “Obviously this is a tragedy we want to understand.”

In a statement, CEO David Burritt said, "During times like this, U.S. Steel employees come together to extend their love, prayers, and support to everyone affected."