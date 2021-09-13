Number of environmental activists killed world over highest for second year

The pandemic year of 2020 is being mentioned for another horrific milestone. Global Witness, in its report, said that 227 environmental activists were killed worldover. The number is highest till now for second consecutive year.

This translates to deaths of 4 activists per week. Key findings of the report said that half of the attacks took place in just three countries: Columbia, Mexico and the Philippines.

In Mexico, there were 30 lethal attacks against land and environmental defenders in 2020. This is 67 per cent increase from 2019. Almost third of the attacks were carried out against those opposing logging. Half of the attacks were directed against indigenous communities.

Colombia saw the highest number of killings for second year in a row in 2020. 65 land and environmental defenders were killed. Indigenous people were particularly impacted.

Situation in the Philippines is increasingly meeting international condemnation. Police and military have been cracking down on protests against damaging industries. Global Witness has noted the President Duterte's years in office have seen rise in attacks on environmental activists. 29 environmental activists were killed.