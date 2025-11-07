/WATCH| Shocking moment as man collapses in front of Trump in the White House obesity-drug event

An elderly pharmaceutical executive collapsed at the White House during a press event on Thursday. The man is Gordon Findlay executive of Novo Nordisk. He collapsed as US President Donald Trump was announcing obesity drug price cuts. The man had reportedly visited the White House for the event. President Donald Trump and other dignitaries present at the White House quickly helped him.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later informed, “During the Most Favoured Nations Oval Office Announcement, a representative with one of the companies fainted. The White House Medical Unit quickly jumped into action, and the gentleman is okay. The Press Conference will resume shortly."

The event featured top pharmaceutical executives and administration officials. Pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk announced a deal containing the GLP-1 weight loss drug. Both companies will offer their weight-loss drug at a significant lower price.