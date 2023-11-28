Nottingham attacks: Man admits killing three people, attempting to murder three others

A man in Nottingham on Tuesday (Nov 28) admitted to killing three people and attempting to murder three others in a spate of attacks in the city in June. According to a report by the news agency AFP, Valdo Calocane, 32, pleaded not guilty to murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter due to diminished responsibility.

Calocane's lawyer Peter Joyce said his client "does not dispute the physical facts of the prosecution's case". However, Joyce told the Nottingham Crown Court that he was suffering from "extreme" mental illness at the time.

The case was adjourned until January 16 next year, after the prosecution requested more time to decide if the pleas were acceptable, AFP reported.

The June attacks

On June 13, two 19-year-old students at Nottingham University- Grace O’Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber- and a school caretaker Ian Coates aged 65 were stabbed to death in early morning attacks. Three pedestrians in the city centre were also injured after they were mown down by a van allegedly stolen from Coates. The attacks resulted in the police locking down the entire city.

Calcone, a former student of engineering at the university, was arrested when he abandoned the vehicle and approached officers with a knife. On June 16, the 32-year-old man was charged with three counts of murder.

“These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city,” Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.