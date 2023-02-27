Northern Ireland Protocol: Rishi Sunak and EU president meet to finalise deal

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is meeting European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday to discuss the Northern Ireland Protocol and a "range of complex challenges" around the matter. The two will announce a new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland if they manage to reach a consensus. A joint statement by Sunak and Ursula said that the meeting will happen in the UK to discuss the Brexit treaty. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab earlier told Sky News that Britain is "on the cusp of" a deal on the dispute.

The deal seeks to resolve tensions caused by the 2020 post-Brexit arrangements governing the British province and its open border with EU member Ireland. Following the "late lunchtime" talks, Sunak will convene a meeting of his cabinet. The statement from 10, Downing Street said that if a deal is reached, it would then be announced at a joint news conference and afterwards to Britain's parliament by Sunak.

"The Prime Minister wants to ensure any deal fixes the practical problems on the ground, ensures trade flows freely within the whole of the UK, safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in our Union and returns sovereignty to the people of Northern Ireland," a statement from Sunak's office said.

The deal is expected to ease physical checks on goods flowing from Britain to Northern Ireland. It will also give Ireland a say over the EU rules it has to implement under the complicated terms of Britain's exit from the bloc.

Sunak had earlier said that he is giving the deal his all and is hoping to strike a deal over the Northern Ireland protocol. "There's unfinished business on Brexit and I want to get the job done," the prime minister told The Sunday Times.

The contentious Northern Ireland Protocol has been preventing a hard border on the island of Ireland. It was kept that way by former prime minister Boris Johnson to preserve peace in the region. However, unionists have been unhappy about it as it has created economic barriers on trade being shipped from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

(With inputs from agencies)

