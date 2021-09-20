North Korea’s nuclear programme going ‘full steam ahead’, IAEA chief says

North Korea's nuclear programme is moving "full steam ahead," according to UN atomic watchdog chief Rafael Grossi, who spoke at his agency's annual meeting on Monday.

“In the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the nuclear programme goes full steam ahead with work on plutonium separation, uranium enrichment and other activities,” said Grossi, who issued a report last month saying Pyongyang appeared to have restarted a nuclear reactor that is widely believed to have produced plutonium for nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Eslami, Iran's vice president and head of the country's nuclear agency, will meet with Rafael Grossi, the IAEA's director-general, on the margins of the next nuclear energy General Conference in Vienna, the IAEA and Iran stated in a joint statement on Sunday.

