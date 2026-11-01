/North Korea tests cluster warhead, vows to equip military with new weapons by year-end

North Korea said it tested a cluster-bomb warhead designed for its tactical ballistic missiles on Saturday, and vowed to give its military every type of such warhead by the end of the year, state media reported Sunday. Leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the test; it was instead overseen by research institutes under the regime's Missile Administration.

"Within this year we will enable units to select and use all those types according to operational aims and specific features of targets," the general director of the North’s Missile Administration was quoted as saying. He also said North Korea classifies its cluster warheads into four categories by purpose, tailored to different strategic targets and operational goals, without elaborating further.

The Korean Central News Agency said the Missile Administration carried out the test to assess how well the warhead suits combat use and how much destructive power it has. Researchers concluded that the "Standard Type 2" warhead can "turn into ashes" a target area of 12 to 13 hectares, according to the agency. The claim has not been independently verified. Cluster munitions work by scattering dozens or hundreds of smaller explosive submunitions over a wide zone.