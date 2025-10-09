Google Preferred
Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai

Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 09, 2025, 16:48 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2025, 16:57 IST
On Thursday (Oct 9), the Nobel Prize in Literature was awarded to Laszlo Krasznahorkai, considered by many as Hungary's most important living author whose works explore themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

On Thursday (Oct 9), Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. The author is considered by many in the country as the most important living author. In his works, Krasznahorkai's has explored themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

The Swedish Academy honoured him "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."

The official X handle of Nobel Prize in a tweet wrote, …"in Literature is awarded to the Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai “for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art.”

