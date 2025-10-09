/Nobel Prize in Literature goes to Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai

On Thursday (Oct 9), Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature. The author is considered by many in the country as the most important living author. In his works, Krasznahorkai's has explored themes of postmodern dystopia and melancholy.

The Swedish Academy honoured him "for his compelling and visionary oeuvre that, in the midst of apocalyptic terror, reaffirms the power of art."

