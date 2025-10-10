The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday (October 10) announced the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

According to a press release, María Corina Machado fulfils all three conditions laid out in Alfred Nobel’s will for the Peace Prize. She has successfully brought together Venezuela’s fragmented opposition, stood firmly against the militarisation of society, and consistently promoted a peaceful democratic transition. Her leadership underscores the idea that democracy and peace are closely linked, inspiring hope for a future where citizens’ rights are upheld and their voices respected, laying the foundation for enduring stability.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee praised Machado as a unifying force within Venezuela’s opposition, commending her relentless activism despite grave personal risks, including threats and periods of hiding. Committee chair Jorgen Watne Frydnes stressed the significance of honouring individuals who defend freedom in the face of oppressive regimes.

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Born on October 7, 1967, in Caracas, Maria Corina Machado is the eldest daughter of psychologist Corina Parisca and businessman Henrique Machado Zuloaga. In addition to her political career, she is an accomplished industrial engineer and a dedicated human rights advocate. She earned a degree in industrial engineering from Andrés Bello Catholic University and a master’s in finance from the Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administracion (IESA) in Caracas.