/'No new fronts': Syria denies involvement in Yemen war, reaffirms support for Saudi Arabia

Syria’s information ministry on Wednesday (October 7) denied claims that Damascus is getting involved in the Yemen war. It reaffirmed its support for Saudi Arabia amid ongoing escalation with the Houthis, saying “Syria’s policy in the region is focused on stability, peace and cooperation, not opening new fronts.”



"Syria’s position is clear: we stand firmly with Saudi Arabia against threats to its security and stability," the ministry said in a post on social media platform X, and added that the country's priority is "rebuilding the country, strengthening its institutions, working with our partners on reconstruction and improving the lives of Syrians". The ministry also confirmed that any involvement from Syria would come only through official channels and existing bilateral frameworks.

Absolute priority

The directorate stated that Damascus’ “absolute priority” has always been Syria itself, including rebuilding the country, strengthening state institutions, working alongside partners focusing on reconstruction efforts and improving living conditions for Syrians. It further announced that any military cooperation with partner nations will happen only through official channels and existing bilateral frameworks.



The statement followed media reports that Saudi Arabia and Syria were discussing possible Syrian military cooperation amid the ongoing war in Yemen, including the potential deployment of Syrian troops to support Saudi-backed Yemeni forces against the Houthis.