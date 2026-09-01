/Nigerian Navy disrupts 2 illegal refining sites, recovers 34,000 litres of petroleum products in rivers

The Nigerian Navy has sustained efforts to disrupt illegal refining activities in rivers state, with personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER identifying and deactivating two illegal refining sites around the Ohaji axis of Egbema-Ndoni local government area. The operation, conducted on August 28, 2026, resulted in the recovery of approximately 34,000 litres of products suspected to be illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) contained in dugout pits, sacks and reservoirs, alongside other items associated with the illegal refining activities.

The latest operation forms part of sustained efforts by NNS PATHFINDER to prevent the re-establishment of illegal refining infrastructure in the area. The continued interventions have contributed to a decline in the reactivation of such sites within the general area. The identified sites, recovered products and associated items were handled in accordance with established anti-crude oil theft procedures. No arrest was made as the suspected operators fled before the arrival of the naval team.

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