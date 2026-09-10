/Nigerian Army redeploys top generals, names new commander for North-East operations

The Nigerian Army has carried out a major shake-up of its senior command structure, redeploying 15 generals and appointing a new commander to lead military operations against Boko Haram and its Islamic state-backed faction in the North-East. At the center of the changes is Major General Ibikunle Ademola Ajose, who has been named the new commander of the Joint Task Force North-East, Operation Hadin Kai. He moves from his previous role at the Department of Army Operations, Army headquarters in Abuja, to take charge of one of the military’s most critical operational theatres.

Maj. Gen. Ajose replaces Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, the 15th commander of Operation Hadin Kai, who assumed the position in April 2025. Abubakar has now been posted to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, where he will serve as Dean of the Faculty of Operational Research. The redeployment was approved by the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu. According to the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Colonel Appolonia Anele, the exercise is designed to strengthen operational effectiveness, improve leadership and align command structures with Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

The Army said the reshuffle was not linked to any specific recent attacks in the North-East, but comes at a time when insecurity remains a major national concern ahead of presidential elections scheduled for January. The insurgency led by Boko Haram and its splinter group, the Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, has killed more than 40,000 people and displaced millions since it began in 2009, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project. Security challenges have previously disrupted voting in parts of the North-East and are expected to be a key issue in the next polls.

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Other senior officers affected by the redeployment include Major General AM Alechenu, moved from the Defence headquarters Garrison to the Nigerian Army Heritage and Future Centre, and Major General RT Utsaha, redeployed from the Department of Army Standards to take over as Commander, Defence Headquarters Garrison. Col. Anele said the changes were intended to place the right leadership, experience and expertise in strategic and operational positions across formations, training institutions and frontline commands.