Nigeria mosque attack: Death toll rises to 50, over 60 others abducted

The death toll from a shooting at a mosque and attacks on several nearby villages in northwestern Nigeria has risen to 50, a local official said Wednesday.

Gunmen stormed the mosque in Unguwan Mantau town in Katsina state during morning prayers on Tuesday, according to lawmaker Aminu Ibrahim.

“The bandits killed 30 people and burnt 20 others during attacks on several villages,” Ibrahim told the state parliament. Authorities earlier reported at least 13 people killed at the mosque.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Such attacks are common in Nigeria's northwestern and north-central regions, where herders and farmers often clash over limited access to land and water. An attack last month in north-central Nigeria killed 150 people.

The conflict has become deadlier in recent years, with authorities and analysts warning that more herdsmen are taking up arms.

On Tuesday the Katsina state commissioner, Nasir Mu'azu, said the army and police have deployed in the area of Unguwan Mantau to prevent further attacks, adding that gunmen often hide among farm crops during the rainy season to carry out assaults on communities.

He said the mosque attack was likely in retaliation for a raid by Unguwan Mantau townspeople over the weekend in which several gunmen were ambushed and killed.

Dozens of armed groups take advantage of the limited security presence in Nigeria's mineral-rich regions, attacking villages and along major roads.

The farmers accuse the herders, mostly of Fulani origin, of grazing their livestock on their farms and destroying their produce. The herders insist that the lands are grazing routes first backed by law in 1965, five years after the country's independence.

Separate from that conflict, Nigeria is battling to contain Boko Haram insurgents in the northeast, where some 35,000 civilians have been killed and more than 2 million displaced, according to the United Nations.

