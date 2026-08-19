Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Nigeria 2027 Elections: Presidential candidates, party leaders sign National Peace Accord in Abuja

Nigeria 2027 Elections: Presidential candidates, party leaders sign National Peace Accord in Abuja

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 20:29 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 21:48 IST
Nigeria 2027 Elections: Presidential candidates, party leaders sign National Peace Accord in Abuja

Nigeria 2027 Elections: Presidential candidates, party leaders sign National Peace Accord in Abuja Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

Presidential candidates and political party leaders have signed the National Peace Accord in Abuja ahead of the 2027 general elections. Despite missing key figures and persistent public skepticism over past electoral violence, hopes remain high.

Reported by Louisa Olaniyi

As campaign kicks off towards Nigeria's 2027 presidential, governorship, national and state parliamentary elections, the presidential candidates have signed the National Peace Accord which is a tradition since 2014. The peace accord is an initiative of National Peace Committee (NPC), headed by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside co-convener Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Though, being a voluntary pledge signed by political parties and presidential candidates to commit to peaceful, issue-based campaigns and reject violence, hate speech, and intimidation during election cycles, some critics have described it as meaningless, since all Nigerian elections are marred by violence of some degrees.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The signing for the 2027 general elections took place in Abuja at the International Conference Centre 19th August 2026, where Presidential candidates and national chairpersons of political parties participating in the 2027 general elections signed for peace.

A few of the candidates were absent, like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. also absent is President Tinubu, but was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume hopes are high that the INEC chairman, professor Joash Amupitan will deliver a credible election as exemplified in Osun State.

About the Author

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

Wion Web Desk

...Read More

Trending Topics