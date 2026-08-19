/Nigeria 2027 Elections: Presidential candidates, party leaders sign National Peace Accord in Abuja

Reported by Louisa Olaniyi
As campaign kicks off towards Nigeria's 2027 presidential, governorship, national and state parliamentary elections, the presidential candidates have signed the National Peace Accord which is a tradition since 2014. The peace accord is an initiative of National Peace Committee (NPC), headed by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside co-convener Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.
Though, being a voluntary pledge signed by political parties and presidential candidates to commit to peaceful, issue-based campaigns and reject violence, hate speech, and intimidation during election cycles, some critics have described it as meaningless, since all Nigerian elections are marred by violence of some degrees.
The signing for the 2027 general elections took place in Abuja at the International Conference Centre 19th August 2026, where Presidential candidates and national chairpersons of political parties participating in the 2027 general elections signed for peace.
A few of the candidates were absent, like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde. also absent is President Tinubu, but was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume hopes are high that the INEC chairman, professor Joash Amupitan will deliver a credible election as exemplified in Osun State.