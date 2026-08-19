/Nigeria 2027 Elections: Presidential candidates, party leaders sign National Peace Accord in Abuja

Reported by Louisa Olaniyi

As campaign kicks off towards Nigeria's 2027 presidential, governorship, national and state parliamentary elections, the presidential candidates have signed the National Peace Accord which is a tradition since 2014. The peace accord is an initiative of National Peace Committee (NPC), headed by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, alongside co-convener Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Though, being a voluntary pledge signed by political parties and presidential candidates to commit to peaceful, issue-based campaigns and reject violence, hate speech, and intimidation during election cycles, some critics have described it as meaningless, since all Nigerian elections are marred by violence of some degrees.

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The signing for the 2027 general elections took place in Abuja at the International Conference Centre 19th August 2026, where Presidential candidates and national chairpersons of political parties participating in the 2027 general elections signed for peace.