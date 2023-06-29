New Zealand surfing legend Maz Quinn hospitalised after dramatic wipeout at Mahia

New Zealand's surfing legend, Maz Quinn, is currently recovering in the hospital following a harrowing wipeout at Mahia. Quinn took to social media to share the news of the incident, disclosing that he sustained spinal injuries due to which he had to be swiftly transported to the hospital via a rescue helicopter. Alongside a video showcasing the helicopter that rescued him from the beach, Quinn humorously remarked, "Not the helicopter ride I was looking for." The Maz Quinn wipeout: Here's what happened Taking to Instagram, the Kiwi surfer provided details about the accident. Quinn explained that he had fallen on a powerful wave at Mahia, which forcefully propelled him into the rocky ledge at the bottom.

"Had a fall on a solid wave in Mahia yesterday which picked me up and drove me into the rocky ledge bottom. Was the first wave of a set so no one saw what happened."

Subsequently, Quinn found himself washed onto the beach by the surf, but unable to walk. Due to this, he had to painstakingly crawl for 20 minutes until someone noticed his plight. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maz Quinn (@maz_quinn) × Talking about the intensity of the pain, Quinn expressed his gratitude for the timely presence of an off-duty paramedic in the car park who administered initial aid.

He revealed that initially, there were concerns that Quinn's pelvis might be injured, leading to the dispatch of a rescue helicopter from Gisborne.

Posting photographs of himself in the hospital, Quinn informed his followers that he was in the Intensive Care Unit, nursing broken ribs and spinal injuries.

He mentioned that he has "multiple broken transverse processors (little bones at base of spine)" and expressed appreciation for the pain relief provided through the "blue button."

He also shared a picture of the now shredded wet suit he was wearing during the predicament.

Lessons learnt Reflecting on the incident, Quinn emphasised the importance of mindfulness while surfing, regardless of one's level of comfort with the waves.

"Good lesson no matter how comfortable you are surfing a wave, always have to be extremely mindful."

He also conveyed his gratitude to those who responded promptly at the scene and the helicopter crew, assuring everyone that he would be "back out to my favourite wave as soon as I can".

Talking to NZ Herald, Quinn's brother Jay said that Maz was still under observation in the hospital. Who is Maz Quinn? Maz Quinn is a New Zealand surfing legend. He retired from international surfing in 2009 but had left an indelible mark on the sport. He achieved several notable milestones, such as being the first New Zealand surfer to win an event on the World Surf League qualifying series in 1999 and becoming the first surfer from his country to qualify for the World Championship Tour in 2001.

(With inputs from agencies)

