New Zealand: Auckland to be put into seven day COVID lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturday that Auckland will be put into a seven-day lockdown from Sunday. Auckland is the biggest city in New Zealand. This decision has been taken after a COVID community case of unknown origin was recorded.

Rest of New Zealand will be put into Level 2 restrictions. These restrictions will limit public gatherings, said Arden at a news conference.

New Zealand, and particularly Jacinda Ardern has been praised for effective handling of coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, cases have been found in recent months prompting lockdowns and other restrictions.

In mid-February, Auckland's nearly 2 million residents were plunged into a snap three-day lockdown after a family of three were diagnosed with the more transmissible UK variant of COVID-19.

