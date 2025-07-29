/New York shooting: Shane Tamura was targeting NFL headquarters? Here's what we know

A shooter who killed four people in central New York on Monday (July 28) night left behind a letter that seemed to hold the National Football League (NFL), New York's mayor Eric Adams said. The gunman, 27-year-old Las Vegas resident Shane Tamura, shot himself to death after he had opened fire in a building that also headquarters the NFL, but made his way to a different area in the building after taking the wrong elevator.

The gunman had a note in which he attributed his mental illness to CTE, a brain condition caused by head trauma, mayor Adams said. Tamura was a footballer in his high school years but never played in the NFL, former teammates told US media outlets. Didarul Islam, 36, a New York City police officer working as a security guard at the building, was one of the victims. Another one was a staff member of finance company called Blackstone, named Wesley LePatner.

Two male civilians were also victims of the unfortunate shooting. An NFL staffer was also "seriously injured" during the attack, the league commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in an email to staff members.

When asked about a potential motive, Adams said, "He did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports. He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury."

Tamura was a high school football player in California, former teammates were quoted saying to NBC News. The shooter reportedly traveled from Las Vegas to New York, and fired an assault-style weapon during the attack. The shooter, Shane Devon Tamura, 27, of Las Vegas, traveled across the country in the days leading up to the attack and arrived in New York on Monday afternoon, police said.