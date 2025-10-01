/New York apartment building partially collapses; no injuries reported

The building is 17-storey residential complex. Fire department is at the scene and operations are ongoing. No injuries have been reported so far
Emergency services are responding to a major incident in New York City following reports of an explosion that led to a partial building collapse in a high-rise residential complex. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed that the collapse involved the building’s incinerator shaft, which gave way inside a 20-storey multi-dwelling structure. The location of the incident has not yet been publicly disclosed. Unverified videos posted on social media appear to show a large section of the building’s exterior missing, with debris scattered around the site. While the authenticity of these videos has not been confirmed, they match early descriptions of the scene.
As of now, there have been no reports of injuries. Emergency operations are ongoing, and fire crews are continuing to assess the structural stability of the remaining portions of the building. The FDNY has released an aerial photograph from the scene, showing a significant chunk of the building’s facade collapsed, with emergency personnel actively working in and around the area.