/New York apartment building partially collapses; no injuries reported

Emergency services are responding to a major incident in New York City following reports of an explosion that led to a partial building collapse in a high-rise residential complex. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) confirmed that the collapse involved the building’s incinerator shaft, which gave way inside a 20-storey multi-dwelling structure. The location of the incident has not yet been publicly disclosed. Unverified videos posted on social media appear to show a large section of the building’s exterior missing, with debris scattered around the site. While the authenticity of these videos has not been confirmed, they match early descriptions of the scene.