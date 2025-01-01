At least 10 people were killed and over 35 have been injured after a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations in New Orleans's Bourbon Street on Wednesday (Jan 1). The suspect has reportedly died in a fire exchange with the police officials. Police said the driver was "hellbent" on "creating the carnage and the damage that he did". Moreover, the FBI said that the attack is being investigated as an "act of terrorism".
Jan 01, 2025 20:39 ISTNew Orleans attack: What happened so far?
US President Joe Biden has been briefed on the "horrific news that a driver killed and injured dozens of individuals in New Orleans overnight", according to a statement release by the White House. The president has been in touch with New Orleans Mayor, LaToya Cantrell, to offer support.
FBI in a statement, said that the case is being investigated as an "act of terrorism", adding that the person then "engaged with local law enforcement and is now deceased".
A federal law enforcement official told CNN that the suspect in the New Orleans attack has died. The driver of the pickup truck was killed after exchanging gunfire with police, according to a senior law enforcement source who spoke to the Guardian. The source said that the driver was armed with a rifle and wearing a helmet and body armor.
New Orleans Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said the suspect displayed "very intentional behaviour" and was "trying to run over as many people as he possibly could". She added that the individual was "hell-bent on creating the carnage and damage he did."
Jan 01, 2025 22:13 ISTNew Orleans attack: Trump links attack to illegal immigration
President-elect Donald Trump linked the deadly attack to illegal immigration, an issue which has remained at the core of his presidential campaign.
"When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in the country... it turned out to be true," Trump posted on Truth Social. However, police have not revealed the nationality or identity of the attacker yet.
"The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before...," he added.
Trump stressed that his administration will fully support New Orleans as they investigate this "act of pure evil."
Jan 01, 2025 22:10 ISTNew Orleans attack: Biden directs team 'to ensure every resource is available'
Biden in a statement said, "I have directed my team to ensure every resource is available as federal, state, and local law enforcement work assiduously to get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible and to ensure that there is no remaining threat of any kind."
Jan 01, 2025 21:29 ISTNew Orleans attack: Biden offers 'full federal support'
US President Joe Biden spoke with New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and offered "full federal support" following the horrific news.
"There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation's communities," he said.
Jan 01, 2025 21:25 ISTNew Orleans attack: Investigators probing foreign terror link
The investigators are probing the case and looking in whether the suspect had links to or was inspired by foreign terror groups, CBS reported citing sources with law enforcement and the City of New Orleans.
Jan 01, 2025 20:56 ISTNew Orleans attack: US House Speaker Mike Johnson calls the incident 'an act of pure evil'
US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson called the New Orleans attack “an act of pure evil” in a post on X.
"The vicious attack on innocent people celebrating the New Year in New Orleans early this morning was an act of pure evil, and justice must be swift for anyone who was involved. Please join us in praying for the victims, their families, and the first responders and investigators on the scene," he wrote on social media platform X.
Jan 01, 2025 20:46 ISTNew Orleans attack: Residents advised to avoid Bourbon Street
Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick advised the residents to go about their day as normal, further asking them to avoid the area around Bourbon Street.
Jan 01, 2025 20:44 ISTNew Orleans attack: Biden speaks to New Orleans mayor
US President Joe Biden spoke to New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell following the deadly incident, according to a White House official.
Biden has also been briefed about the incident by senior leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and his White House homeland security team.
Jan 01, 2025 20:42 ISTNew Orleans attack: FBI calls the attack 'act of terrorism'
In a statement, the FBI said the person who rammed car into a crowd of people is dead, adding that the attack is being investigated as an "act of terrorism".
"The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism," it added.
Jan 01, 2025 20:29 ISTNew Orleans attack: 10 killed, over 35 injured in 'terrorist attack'
At least ten people lost their lives and over 35 were injured in New Orleans's Bourbon Street after a man drove a pickup truck into a crowd during the early hours of New Year’s Day.