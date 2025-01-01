At least 10 people were killed and over 35 have been injured after a driver rammed a pickup truck into a crowd during New Year's celebrations in New Orleans's Bourbon Street on Wednesday (Jan 1). The suspect has reportedly died in a fire exchange with the police officials. Police said the driver was "hellbent" on "creating the carnage and the damage that he did". Moreover, the FBI said that the attack is being investigated as an "act of terrorism".